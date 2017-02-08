Arrest made after several K2 overdoses

A day after several people were hospitalized for overdosing on synthetic marijuana, Evansville police have arrested a man for dealing the substance.

Police say while they were investigating the overdoses, officers spotted Tarone Johnson, 36, doing drug deals in the 100 block of West Florida Street.

Police say he had an active warrant, and during a search they found more than 110 grams of K2.

Officers say synthetic pot is believed to have caused 15-20 overdoses in recent weeks.

14 News cameras have captured exclusive video during two of those cases.

Police continue to investigate.

