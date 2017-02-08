Three suspects indicted in Union Co. double murder

A grand jury in Union County has indicted three suspects after a double murder in Union County.

Keyontae McGuire, Joevionte Simms, and Clarence Smith, III all have been indicted on two counts of murder by complicity in connection with a double murder in Morganfield.

Authorities say Caesarrae Rapyer and George Black Jr. were shot to death on January 20 at a home on O'Bannon Street.

The suspects were arrested after a chase ending in a crash at South Heights Elementary in Henderson.

Deputies apprehended Smith and Simms after a manhunt and later arrested McGuire who they say ran from the scene.

All three are being held at the Henderson Detention Center, but they'll be transferred to Union County to face murder charges.

McGuire, Simms, and Smith are each facing two counts of complicity to commit murder.

Union County officials say the trio is due back in court on April 12.

