Good news update: Evie Sue recovering

There's an update on Evie Sue, the Keep Evansville Beautiful mascot.

In a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, Evie's mom says she took her to a neurologist in Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday.

Two doctors felt positive about her response to tests, but said it could be weeks before Evie gets back to normal.

The post said the mass that was removed was cancer free.

We wish Evie the best in her recovery!

