Officials discuss Owensboro Health Hospital property possibilities

Owensboro Health CEO Greg Strahan told City Commissioners one possibility is building housing to recruit residents (WFIE)

We've learned what could happen to the former Owensboro Health Hospital property on West Parrish Avenue.

Owensboro Health CEO Greg Strahan told City Commissioners one possibility is building housing to recruit residents.

The property has been an empty field since part of the former Owensboro Health Hospital was torn down several years ago.

Strahan went on to say the property is in a great location near the farmers market, downtown Owensboro, and cafeteria.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.