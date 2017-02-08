Tax proposed to help fund volunteer firefighters

Henderson County Tax Payers could soon be paying a flat $55 dollar fee if a newly considered ordinance passes.

It's a way to help fund the volunteer fire departments and rescue squad which used to get funding from coal severance money. However, that's drying up.

This would only affect property-tax payers in the county, not the city.

Even then, Judge Executive Brad Schneider says people can file forms to opt out of paying the fee.

"If we pay our fees, we're supposed to pay for the volunteer fire department," said Dirks Molt, a local taxpayer. "No, I don't think we need the tax, but that's what we're here to find out."

This isn't the last Q&A about the proposed flat fee.

