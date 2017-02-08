Local Tri-State community meetings - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local Tri-State community meetings

TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

VFD funding meetings:

Baskett: Feb. 7, 2017 ( Tues.), 7 p.m., Henderson Country Club

Cairo: Feb. 23, 2017 (Thurs.), 6:30 p.m., Cairo Fire Station

Corydon: Feb. 28, 2017 (Tues.), 6 p.m., Corydon Missionary Church

Hebbardsville: Feb. 22, 2017 (Wed.), 6:30 p.m., Hebbardsville Fire Station

Niagara: Feb. 15, 2017 (Wed.), 6 p.m., Niagara Fire Station

Reed: Feb. 13, 2017 (Mon.), 6 p.m., Reed Fire Station

Robards: Feb. 21, 2017 (Tues.), 6 p.m., Robards City Hall

Smith Mills: Feb. 16, 2017 (Thurs.), 6 p.m., Smith Mills Fire Department

Spottsville: Feb. 9, 2017 (Thurs.), 6 p.m., New Beginnings Church

Zion, Feb. 8, 2017 (Wed.), 6 p.m., Zion Fire Station

