Owensboro and Daviess Co. schools still in session

Owensboro and Daviess County Public School officials say they're not planning on canceling classes yet.

Custodian crews are trying to stop the virus from spreading by sanitizing door handles, lunchroom tables, and anything else students may touch.

We're told attendance at both districts is around 93 percent. Once attendance dips below 90 percent, school administrators will begin weighing their options.

"That's when you have to make that tough decision. Are you better off that we just go ahead and close school?" said Dave Kirk, Owensboro Public Schools Information Officer. "Right now, we're not at that point, but hopefully with this prevention that we're doing, we will be able to stay above that."

Owensboro Public School officials say if a student isn't feeling well, they need to stay home.

