Special Agent surprises kids at local elementary school

Special Agent Jacob Hardin of the Air Force returned home after a year-long deployment, most recently in Africa.

However, his children didn't know he was coming home just yet, and they got a big surprise at Petersburg Elementary.

The students along with Jacob and Jaime's kids had no idea what was about to happen.

"Jamie came up with the idea to surprise them, surprise them at school because you know, it's harder on the kids than it is anybody," Jacob said.

As "American Soldier" played over the speakers, Jacob and Jamie walked into the gym.

It had been a year since Jacob had been home and about a month ago, his wife, Jamie, decided to start planning a big surprise for their children when he finally made it back.

With the help of some of her friends and the school, they decided an assembly to kick off kindness week would be the perfect place for the big surprise.

"Our son, he is only six and he was a little taken back at first, and our daughter, she was the one who was overly surprised," Jacob said. "Just great to be back home, be back with the kids, be back with the family."

