OPD receives new fingerprint software

The Owensboro Police Department is getting new fingerprint software to help them better track suspected criminals.

Right now, the department uses a link through the FBI which gives them access to the Automatic Fingerprint Identification System.

That link shuts down in June, so they had to find a new way to get access to those prints.

"There are approximately only 100 agencies in the United States that have a print examiner on staff to look at these kinds of prints," Officer Michael Hathaway said. "By us having that continued electronic access to the AFIS system, again, it's going to cut down time tremendously on the time it takes for us to receive that information back so they can do that print examination.

Police hope to have it installed by March and ready to access by the end of September.

