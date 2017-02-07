Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor's office sets up P.O. Box for victims

Last week, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's office set up a P.O. Box so people could send cards and letters to them and other victims of cases like this (WFIE)

We have an update on a Post Office Box set up for the twins who were viciously attacked by their father.

The Loehrlein family has received an outpouring of support from the community.

Last week, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office set up a P.O. Box so people could send cards and letters to them and other victims of cases like this.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office showed 14 NEWS several of the letters and cards they collected from the box that was sent in support of the Loehrleins.

"We live in a society where people are used to instant communications and they want to communicate with people sometimes they've never even met before," Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann said. "We wanted to provide an avenue where people could do that without releasing everyone's home address and then we get that to the victims."

The victim support P.O. Box is 1132.

Any letters you send will go from there to the prosecutor's office, then they will disperse it.

