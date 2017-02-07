Family finds summer house trashed

They winterized it in December and returned to broken doors, cigarette burns in the furniture, stacks of garbage, and gouges in the walls (WFIE)

One family found their summer house trashed after being away for two months.

It happened at Yellowbanks Campground in Selvin.

Melissa Dossett-Green said they'd just spent nearly $30,000 renovating the place.

They winterized it in December and returned to broken doors, cigarette burns in the furniture, stacks of garbage, and gouges in the walls.

Authorities say they think they know who is behind it.

"This particular case, it was juveniles that had done the damage," Sheriff Brett Kruse said. "Their parents will be responsible for making the repairs."

We've learned authorities will meet with five teens on Wednesday as a part of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.