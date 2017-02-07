New Civil Air Patrol chapter in Owensboro recruiting members

Tuesday night, they held one of their first meetings at the National Guard Armory in Owensboro (WFIE)

Recruiting efforts are underway for a Civil Air Patrol chapter. It's a nonprofit group that helps the US Air Force during search and rescue missions.

Tuesday night, they held one of their first meetings at the National Guard Armory in Owensboro.

If the Owensboro area is hit by a large scale disaster, Civil Air Patrol Captain Patrick Deem wants to help out. That's why he is starting a Civil Air Patrol chapter in Owensboro.

It's a group of citizens, some are pilots, others are ground team members, who help with search and rescue operations and disaster relief efforts if activated by the United States Air Force.

"We teach leadership amongst our cadets. That's the biggest thing I want to harp on," said Patrick Deem, Civil Air Patrol Squadron Commander. "Setting our kids up to be whatever they want to be in life after they're doing with Civil Air Patrol or if they want to stay in it.”

The Civil Air Patrol met at the National Guard Armory in Owensboro on Tuesday. We're told when the Civil Air Patrol isn't helping the air force, cadets are taking courses on aerospace, leadership, and learning disaster relief.

One new cadet is Mason Porter.

"I've always loved flying. I've wanted to fly my whole life and I'm thinking about going into the air force as of right now,” said Mason Porter, Civil Air Patrol Cadet.

The Civil Air Patrol chapter in Owensboro will have another meeting later in February for people interested in joining.

It will be on February 21 at 6 p.m., at the National Guard Armory.

For more information on the chapter, you can email Patrick Deem at pdeem@kywg.cap.gov.

