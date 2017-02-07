City officials take precautions for Madisonville water safety

He says the EPA requires a notice every time a test water sample is above the maximum contamination limit (WFIE)

City officials are taking precautions to make sure the water stays safe to drink in Madisonville.

We met with Water Plant Superintendent, Chris Spriggs on Tuesday.

At Monday night's meeting, city council voted to advertise for bids for a water analyzer.

Spriggs says they had to mail out over 13,000 notices of contamination during January.

He says the EPA requires a notice every time a test water sample is above the maximum contamination limit.

Spriggs told us this is a new regulation, so it's been tough for systems across the state. He has a few ideas on what caused the contamination levels to slightly rise.

"With the abnormally hot summer we had last year and all the rain we had, which adds more organics to the water which gives something for the chlorine to attach on to, that's what causes the byproduct, the chlorine hitting the organics," Spriggs said.

For Madisonville residents who are worried about how last summer's water contamination will affect their health, Spriggs says don't worry.

He says you would have to ingest the water 100 times more than you are now, for over 70 years, to raise your chances of a health risk.

