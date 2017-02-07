Kentucky Kindergarten enrollment changes

Kentucky kids can now start Kindergarten younger than before.

Kids will need to be five by August 1 instead of October 1 like it has been in the past.

Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Nick Brake says the new change gets kids in the classrooms at an earlier age to enhance their education. It's also a more natural transition since school starts in August.

"Any time you can expand an opportunity to get kids in school earlier, I think it's a good thing." Brake said. "Certainly it provides opportunities for those students. The research is very clear. The earlier you can begin the child's education, the better the child will be."

The Owensboro School System has a petition families can fill out if they wish to get their children in even earlier.

This change takes place starting this year.

