Henderson Co. alcohol sale times potentially changing

Changes in Sunday alcohol sales could be coming to Henderson County.

The Fiscal Court approved a draft amendment to the ordinance currently allowing hotels, restaurants, and bars to sell alcohol starting at 1 p.m. on Sundays.

The City of Henderson allows alcohol sales starting at noon on Sundays. The County waits until 1 p.m.

Many in the county are pushing lawmakers to get on the same page with the city.

Proponents argued it's only fair, especially to compete with Evansville restaurants on Sundays.

The court voted for the county's attorney to review the ordinance to change Sunday alcohol sales in the county to start at noon.

Officials at Ellis Park say if the ordinance is updated, it would attract larger crowds on Sundays, especially when racing starts in the summer.

"I-69 cuts through here you know? I'm sure restaurants gonna be wanting the same things as the city whenever it expands," said Billy Utley, Budweiser Sales Representative.

Changes to the ordinance will be on the next Fiscal Court meeting's agenda.

