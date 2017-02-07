Daviess Co. Library accepting bids for renovation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. Library accepting bids for renovation

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Daviess County Library is now accepting bids for its new renovation and construction project.

The library, located off of Frederica Street, plans to expand where the reading garden is so it can host even more people at different events throughout the year. 

The other phase of the project includes expanding the parking lot and remodeling the second floor so there are separate children's and teen section.  

