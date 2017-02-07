Man arrested after short overnight chase

Police say the driver who led them on a short chase overnight had just smoked K2.

They say they tried to pull 27-year old Lloyd Williams over right after 9:00 p.m. on Monday night for a traffic violation.

Officers say Williams kept driving. They say he finally pulled over at Columbia and First Streets.

Police say Williams admitted he didn't pull over right away because he had warrants and he and his passenger had just smoked K2.

He's facing numerous charges including possession of a syringe and resisting.

