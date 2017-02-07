Tri-State college student studying abroad worried about travel ban

A University of Evansville student who studying abroad at Harlaxton College is eagerly awaiting a judge's decision on President Trump's travel ban.

If the ban is restored, he might not be able to come back to Evansville.

"Like, I'll do anything just to pass back to my university and continue the years I have left," said Ahmad Ismaiel.

Ahmad, a U.E. sophomore studying abroad, fears he won't be able to come back to Evansville, forcing him to apply to universities in England and possibly losing two years worth of credits.

"Other credits I did, other programs, would not be transferred and might not be there on your record, that would hurt me," said Ahmad.

Ahmad recently found out due to the travel ban, his VISA is going to be terminated all because of where he's from.

"This ban is just like telling me, okay, I've done nothing on my record, I contributed positively," said Ahmad. "I've contributed even to the Evansville community and I've never done anything illegal basically but now after getting this ban, this would block me off and ruin my plan."

Ahmad says he's fallen in love with Evansville and desperately wants to return to finish out his final two years of college before possibly pursuing a Masters Degree.

"Me and a lot of other students would not want to lose their study plan, would not want to lose the good life they made in the U.S. and would want to continue safely," said Ahmad. "I'll do anything if it takes me to reach out for what I have and my story to anyone and just support us to know that some group of us are innocent and not seeking anything bad for the states, the country that they studied in."

Ahmad says even though he's frustrated, he believes in the American justice system and is hopeful that the right decision will be made.

