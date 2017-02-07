K2 making its rounds in Evansville, multiple overdoses in the past couple weeks

The K2 drug is certainly making its way around the streets of Evansville, and Tuesday, 14 News was on scene again as medical crews and Evansville Police officers tried to help a man they say overdosed on synthetic marijuana.

Just Monday, officers responded to seven different K2 related incidents near Columbia and Third Street in Evansville.

In all seven of those incidents police believe people had overdosed on the synthetic drug.

Just a couple of weeks ago police tell us they also found several people taking the drug near the United Caring Shelter downtown. Now, it's made it's way near the Salvation Army, and workers there know it's a problem.

"It's disheartening," said Salvation Army Captain Scott Strissel. "We want to get as many as we can off the streets, and when somebody is hooked on drugs like this, it really makes that harder. It does impact other family members, and people in the house hold. That's what we are here for, we hope that others can find a way to heal and recover from these addictions."

Monday's incident makes this the second time authorities found several people high on the drug around the same time, and officers say each person was hospitalized.

We talked with one man who didn't want us to use his name, but he tells us he was doing community service at the Salvation Army following his own K2 incident.

"It's kind of like heroin withdraws," he said. "You get hot and cold flashes. You go into seizures. You don't know what you're doing, don't know who you are or where you are are. I am here doing community service because I got caught at the fall festival with possession of synthetic marijuana, which is K2. So now I am here doing community service for it."

Police also tell us possible side affects of a person on the drug can make it difficult for medical crews and police to help. Right now, police are investigating these cases to try and figure out where the batches are coming from.

