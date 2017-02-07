Motorcycle driver in serious condition after crash on Evansville's west side

We were on the scene of a serious crash on Tuesday night on the Lloyd Expressway.

Officers say the driver of a pickup truck heading west on the Expressway made a left turn and hit a motorcycle.

It happened near the Lloyd and Rosenberger intersection.

The driver told the police she didn't see the motorcycle because of a box truck in front of her.

Motorcycle driver Christopher Taylor is listed in serious condition tonight.

The truck driver was not hurt.

