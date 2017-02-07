Madisonville mother indicted after dog attacks her child

A Madisonville mother has been indicted after authorities say her daughter was attacked for a second time by their family dog.

Elizabeth Waters, 27, is charged with felony criminal abuse and harboring a viscous animal.

Commonwealth attorney officials say the four year old's injuries were so bad, she had to be flown to Kosair Children's hospital in Louisville.

Officials say the most recent attack happened inside the family's Country Club Lane apartment in November.

They say the girl required medical attention for a dog bite once before that.

Waters has been released from Hopkins County Jail on bond.

She's due back in court February 14.

