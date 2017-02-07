Construction on Historic Arts District condos expected to start this summer

Plans are moving forward on a $4 million dollar project aimed at adding even more charm to Downtown Evansville's Historic District.

The developer of "Villa Laura" Condominiums, which will sit on Southeast Riverside Drive, says they hope to start construction soon.

The Villa Laura Condos will be close to everything and just steps from the Ohio River, the Evansville Museum, and Haynies Corner.

They'll be completely customizable with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Prices start at $372,000.

The Developer behind this project is from Evansville and had his eye on this lot for a long time.

He says the look of the building is modeled after his love of the homes in Dresdin, Germany. The name, "Villa Laura", is in honor of his late mother.

"I raised my family on First Street. I lived on 2nd, and now I'm on Riverside again," said developer, Larry Miller. "I'm a fan of downtown, even though I went to school on the east side and lived in suburbia as a kid. I wouldn't live anywhere else but downtown."

Reps with FC Tucker say they'd like to sell four of those condos before dirt is dug up this summer.

The next steps involve working with the city to make sure the building matches the standards of the neighborhood.

