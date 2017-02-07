Police need your help finding construction site vandals

Evansville Police are trying to find the vandals responsible for slowing down work on major construction project downtown..

Officers say someone is cutting the wires to lifts, causing them to malfunction.

Crews working on the site don't realize anything is wrong until they're stories up in the air.

It happened at the I-U Med Center twice and three times next door at the Doubletree hotel.

It's not only a nuisance, but crews say these vandals are costing the companies thousands in labor and repairs.

"We assume its some kids out here with a pair of scissors and they think they're being funny. Once you get to the fifth occurrence, it's somebody with malicious intent. We really don't know why," said General Manager of Equipment Depot, T.J. Brinker.

"We've done a really good job of working with the contractors down here. We're really excited about what Mayor Winnecke's done to aid the downtown development. And it just saddens us that somebody is kinda hindering that."

Detectives are reviewing footage on The Guardian, a stationary vehicle that sits right next to the construction.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.