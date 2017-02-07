City of Henderson taking on new branding initiative, different welcome signs to be installed

Henderson city officials showed us what the new welcome signs will look like.

If you've driven through Henderson lately, chances are you've noticed the welcome signs are missing.

It's part of almost an $18,000 project for a new branding initiative to change the image of city.

All four welcome signs across metro limits are getting a makeover. We're told some of the signs haven't been refreshed in 15 years.

"Different community garners have been looking for ways to plug in and be a participant in promoting this brand, which is our nature," City Public Information Officer Donna Stinnett told 14 News. "Your nature in Henderson may be something different depending on your interests. Some people like BBQ, some people like music."

A third party media group recently filmed a new campaign showcasing the brand, centered on the tag line, "Find Your Nature."

City officials tell us it will cost a little $17,911 to refurbish the welcome signs. Other signage will see new looks, including those at Red Banks Park and Audubon Mill Park.

No word yet when crews will install the new signs.

