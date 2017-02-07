Sheriff: Two car loads of teenagers caught red-handed in west side vandalism cases

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff says several teenagers are accused of vandalizing dozens of cars on the west side.

Deputies were called last weekend to the area of N. Red Bank Road and Upper Mt. Vernon Road, because drivers were complaining about their cars being hit and damaged by flying objects.

Deputies say as they were investigating, they saw a water bottle being thrown from a moving car. It also hit the deputy's car as he passed.

The deputy says five teenagers were inside the car along with an open case of water bottles. They say another car of teenagers was doing the same thing, and the two were communicating with CB radios.

Several victims have come forward. Many of them have side mirror damage. One man has damage to the fender on his truck, and said it was like his side mirror "exploded."

Deputies say the teens have been vandalizing cars over the past few weekends. They say they started with single use coffee creamers before stepping up to water bottles.

“Throwing a sealed water bottle from a moving vehicle represents a serious threat to other motorists,” said Sheriff Dave Wedding. “A one pound object can do considerable damage, especially if a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction is struck.”

Deputies continue to investigate.

