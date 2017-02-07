Two seriously injured in Perry Co. crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Two seriously injured in Perry Co. crash

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) -

A serious crash is under investigation in Perry County. 

Dispatch confirms it happened around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 37, north of Highway 70.

Authorities tell us at least three people were involved and two have been flown to Louisville hospitals. 

We're told the third person involved is a child. 

There is no word on the age of the child.  

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

