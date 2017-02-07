Two seriously injured in Perry Co. crash

New welcome signs will soon be going up across Evansville's neighborhoods.More >>
New welcome signs will soon be going up across Evansville's neighborhoods.More >>
On Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Police held its thirty-second annual memorial service honoring the lives of police officers killed in the line of duty.More >>
On Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Police held its thirty-second annual memorial service honoring the lives of police officers killed in the line of duty.More >>
A new restaurant could soon be coming to downtown Evansville.More >>
A new restaurant could soon be coming to downtown Evansville.More >>
There's been a new development in Boonville that is the first in over 20 years. It's called Westview. Thursday night was an open house for Boonville residents to come out, ask questions, and learn about the soon-to-be new neighborhood.More >>
There's been a new development in Boonville that is the first in over 20 years. It's called Westview. Thursday night was an open house for Boonville residents to come out, ask questions, and learn about the soon-to-be new neighborhood.More >>
The smoke has cleared and employees at Sportsman's on Franklin Street in Evansville are getting a closer look at the damage.More >>
The smoke has cleared and employees at Sportsman's on Franklin Street in Evansville are getting a closer look at the damage.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.More >>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>