W. KY Schools cancel more classes because of illnesses

Classes are canceled for more days, and for another county because of "excessive illnesses" in western Kentucky.

In Ohio County, schools will be closed for the rest of the week.

Students in Muhlenberg County were supposed to return to school Wednesday, but they will be closed now until Thursday.

School officials say:

"All Muhlenberg County Schools will be closed again on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 for students and faculty/staff.

This is due to continued updates we have received from our local health providers on the outbreak of the flu. There will be no student activities at the schools Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

Classes will resume a regular schedule on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Hopefully this additional day will help contain the spread of the flu virus. This additional day will provide five consecutive days without students in our buildings.

Please take necessary precautions to keep you and your family healthy during this time."

Previously: [Muhlenberg Co. schools closed after flu outbreak]

