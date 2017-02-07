"Cat Cafe" opening in downtown Evansville

Evansville is about to get a cat cafe.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society posted about it on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The post says:

"Later in 2017, Evansville's very first cat cafe will be opening downtown... and it will exclusively feature Vanderburgh Humane Society cats up for adoption!

Cat cafes are becoming very popular across the world and in the U.S. River Kitty Cat Cafe will be only the third one in Indiana. Generally speaking, cat cafes are businesses that serve beverages and/or food, and then patrons can choose whether or not to eat in the cat area (usually for an additional fee).

River Kitty is still in the early stages, and no other details nor an opening date have been announced. One thing's for sure: this will be the purr-fect spot for cat lovers, and a wonderful opportunity for more people to see, and hopefully adopt, our VHS kitties."

People already seem to like the idea.

The agency tells us they'll be partnering with "River Kitty Cat Cafe" to make it happen.

The exact location and opening date will be released at a later date.

We'll let you know when there is an update.

