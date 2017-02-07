Deadline extended to sign up for KSP Citizens Academy

If you are interested in learning more about law enforcement, the Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville is now accepting applications for the 2017 Kentucky State Police Citizens Police Academy.

According to KSP officials, students will learn about patrol, criminal and drug investigations. They will also take part in simulated traffic stops and evidence collection scenarios.

The 11 week academy runs from Feb. 16 through April 27, 2017. Students will meet on Thursdays from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hopkinsville Community College.

Click here for an application. Anyone 18 or older living within the KSP Post 2 district is welcome to apply. The deadline has been extended to Feb. 13, 2017.

