Pair tried in Warrick Co. murder case arrested again on drug charges

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
David Lackey, 33. (Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office) David Lackey, 33. (Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jade Stigall Lackey, 25. (Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office) Jade Stigall Lackey, 25. (Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Emma King, 26. (Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office) Emma King, 26. (Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Three people have been charged after a drug bust in Chandler.

According to the sheriff's office, Monday evening, deputies and Chandler police officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the 500 block of W. Washington Street in connection with a meth dealing investigation.

The sheriff's office says they found nearly 30 grams of meth during the search.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old David Lackey, 25-year-old Jade Stigall Lackey and 26-year-old Emma King. All three are facing multiple drug-related charges including dealing methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office says at the time of the arrests, David Lackey was on supervised release for drug, firearms and battery charges. His bond has been set at $15,000, Jade Lackey’s and Emma King’s bond is set at $5,000.00 each.

David Lackey and Jade Stigall Lackey were charged and tried in connection with a Warrick Co. murder case from 2014. A plea deal was reached with both of them in that case.

