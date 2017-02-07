Louisville couple accused of trafficking meth to Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Louisville couple accused of trafficking meth to Evansville

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Chelsie Fraley, 19. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Chelsie Fraley, 19. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Marquist Northington, 30. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Marquist Northington, 30. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A Louisville couple is accused of making trips to Evansville to deliver meth.

According to the prosecutor's office, 19-year-old Chelsie Fraley and 30-year-old Marquist Northington are sitting in the Vanderburgh County Jail, both facing serious drug charges.

The pair was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 69.

The prosecutor's office says EPD drug K-9 hit on the car and after a search, authorities found 450 grams of meth in wrapped baggies.

Northington told authorities, according to the affidavit, that he had been "set up" by someone. Northington went on to tell authorities, according to the affidavit, that he had made several trips to Evansville in the past to deliver meth. But he wouldn't name the buyer.

Authorities say they also found a loaded revolver in the couple's vehicle.

Fraley told authorities, according to the affidavit, that she didn't know why they were making a trip to Evansville.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

    Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:07:38 GMT
    We're told the driver ran into the curb and went straight into the building (WFIE)We're told the driver ran into the curb and went straight into the building (WFIE)

    We have heard reports of a crash into a CVS. It happened on East Morgan Ave. We're told a tow truck arrived on the scene to move the car.

    More >>

    We have heard reports of a crash into a CVS. It happened on East Morgan Ave. We're told a tow truck arrived on the scene to move the car.

    More >>

  • Jasper schools go electronic

    Jasper schools go electronic

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:45:14 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Greater Jasper Schools will save 30,000 sheets of paper next school year by moving to an electronic registration system. 

    More >>

    Greater Jasper Schools will save 30,000 sheets of paper next school year by moving to an electronic registration system. 

    More >>

  • Evansville playground to get nearly $90K makeover

    Evansville playground to get nearly $90K makeover

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:29:58 GMT
    Source: City of EvansvilleSource: City of Evansville

    An Evansville playground in need of a little TLC will soon get a nearly $90,000 makeover.  It's all thanks to some creative thinking and hard work by city officials.

    More >>

    An Evansville playground in need of a little TLC will soon get a nearly $90,000 makeover.  It's all thanks to some creative thinking and hard work by city officials.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly