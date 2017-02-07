Louisville couple accused of trafficking meth to Evansville

A Louisville couple is accused of making trips to Evansville to deliver meth.

According to the prosecutor's office, 19-year-old Chelsie Fraley and 30-year-old Marquist Northington are sitting in the Vanderburgh County Jail, both facing serious drug charges.

The pair was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 69.

The prosecutor's office says EPD drug K-9 hit on the car and after a search, authorities found 450 grams of meth in wrapped baggies.

Northington told authorities, according to the affidavit, that he had been "set up" by someone. Northington went on to tell authorities, according to the affidavit, that he had made several trips to Evansville in the past to deliver meth. But he wouldn't name the buyer.

Authorities say they also found a loaded revolver in the couple's vehicle.

Fraley told authorities, according to the affidavit, that she didn't know why they were making a trip to Evansville.

