House heavily damaged in Central City fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

House heavily damaged in Central City fire

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Misty Horn) (Source: Misty Horn)
(Source: Misty Horn) (Source: Misty Horn)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

Crews from several fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in Central City.

According to dispatch, the call about the fire came in just after 4:20 Tuesday morning from a home on 3rd St.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported, but pictures sent in by a viewer show the home sustained heavy damage:

We're told firefighters were at the scene for a few hours doing clean up after the fire was put out.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire, but the viewer who sent in the pictures reported seeing electrical lines sparking in the area.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

    Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:07:38 GMT
    We're told the driver ran into the curb and went straight into the building (WFIE)We're told the driver ran into the curb and went straight into the building (WFIE)

    We have heard reports of a crash into a CVS. It happened on East Morgan Ave. We're told a tow truck arrived on the scene to move the car.

    More >>

    We have heard reports of a crash into a CVS. It happened on East Morgan Ave. We're told a tow truck arrived on the scene to move the car.

    More >>

  • Jasper schools go electronic

    Jasper schools go electronic

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:45:14 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Greater Jasper Schools will save 30,000 sheets of paper next school year by moving to an electronic registration system. 

    More >>

    Greater Jasper Schools will save 30,000 sheets of paper next school year by moving to an electronic registration system. 

    More >>

  • Evansville playground to get nearly $90K makeover

    Evansville playground to get nearly $90K makeover

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:29:58 GMT
    Source: City of EvansvilleSource: City of Evansville

    An Evansville playground in need of a little TLC will soon get a nearly $90,000 makeover.  It's all thanks to some creative thinking and hard work by city officials.

    More >>

    An Evansville playground in need of a little TLC will soon get a nearly $90,000 makeover.  It's all thanks to some creative thinking and hard work by city officials.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly