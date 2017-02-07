House heavily damaged in Central City fire

Crews from several fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in Central City.

According to dispatch, the call about the fire came in just after 4:20 Tuesday morning from a home on 3rd St.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported, but pictures sent in by a viewer show the home sustained heavy damage:

We're told firefighters were at the scene for a few hours doing clean up after the fire was put out.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire, but the viewer who sent in the pictures reported seeing electrical lines sparking in the area.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.