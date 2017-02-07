Two in jail after early morning police chase

The Kentucky State Police will now be able to accept more applications than ever thanks to new hiring qualifications established by the legislature.More >>
Court records show a Roy Cronin intends to plead guilty to a lesser charge, but the plea hearing won't be until 2018.More >>
Deputies say 23-year-old Jacob Knight ran off the road, then over corrected. They say he hit a ditch, rolled over twice, and hit a tree.More >>
Elton John is returning to Evansville for a one-night performance at the Ford Center on Saturday, November 11, 2017 as part of a 6-city concert tour.More >>
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Safety Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph RoadMore >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.More >>
