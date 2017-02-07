Two in jail after early morning police chase

Two people are in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a police chase in Evansville.

According to an affidavit, the chase started on Fares near Diamond around 2:30 Tuesday morning when an officer saw a vehicle turn out of a parking lot without signaling.

Officers were trying to pull over the car when it took off.

Police say the chase lasted about ten minutes before the driver of the car, 29-year-old Justin Springer, stopped on Second Avenue in the area of Florida and Louisana streets.

The affidavit says officers also saw several "white objects" being thrown from the vehicle during the chase which later field tested positive for meth.

Springer is facing charges in connection with the chase and the drugs.

We're told a passenger, 30-year-old Charil Clark, was arrested for a felony warrant out of Warrick County. She is also facing charges in connection with the drugs.

Both are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.