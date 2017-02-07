WATCH: The risk for severe weather continues through the morning. Tune in now for the timeline.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

SEVERE WEATHER WATCH: Temperatures have surged into the 60's this morning with a warm front moving to our north. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms through this afternoon. The primary storm threats this morning will be large hail along with brief gusty winds. The added threats late this morning through this afternoon will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Byron and Krista are tracking on Sunrise.

DEVOS DEBATE: Senate Democrats are refusing to end the debate over potential Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Several Senators have taken the floor throughout the night. Meanwhile, teachers, parents and students formed protests against DeVos outside Capitol Hill. A live update on Sunrise.

IMMIGRATION BAN HEARING: Also today, a federal appeals court will hear arguments on President Trump's executive order halting immigration from several countries.

PATRIOTS PARADE: It's celebration day in Boston. The Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots will have their victory parade there today.

