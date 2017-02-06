Airport staff prepared for an increase in coyotes

Spring is just around the corner and the airport maintenance staff in Daviess County is on the lookout for coyotes.

That's because airport officials say they see an increase in young coyotes digging under the fence and getting on the airfield. Right now, maintenance staff inspects the property daily and if the critters are spotted, wildlife experts are called to trap and remove them.

“Now, when they're born in the spring they're kind of out of the way," said Rick Wells, airport maintenance supervisor. "The adults seem to be a little more intelligent. Stay back, but the youngsters kind of get misled.”

Airport officials tell us there is nothing inside the airfield that is attracting the coyotes. We're told the animals are most likely hunting for food.

