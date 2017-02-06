Over 200 children in KY were victims of human trafficking in 2016

More than 200 children were victims of human trafficking in Kentucky last year.

That number is according to a detective who spoke to the Owensboro Citizens Police Academy on Monday.

In the Owensboro region, seven cases of human trafficking were reported to social services in 2016. Detective Ricky Lynn told the Police Academy Alumni Association that it is a modern-day form of slavery.

Mostly women are exploited, forced against their will for sex or work. Detective Lynn says it's the second highest dollar crime in the US behind drug dealing.

A person can make a thousand bucks a day. The victim doesn't get a penny.

We are told this criminal underworld uses a web of people. Most use the Internet to post ads on web pages.

"It's a problem for the whole country," explained Detective Lynn, Lexington Police Department. "There is human trafficking in every town, in every city across the United States."

Detective Lynn says companies and industries are fighting back.

UPS, some airline companies, and the hospitality business is training its employees on how to spot and stop human trafficking.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.