Lady Eagles sign big soccer class

University of Southern Indiana Women's Soccer and Head Coach Eric Schoenstein have signed 11 players to its 2017 recruiting class.

Choosing USI to continue their soccer and academic careers are midfielder Sunny Lehman (Evansville, Indiana), defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois), forward Taylor McCormick (Rapid City, South Dakota), midfielder Margaret Winter (St. Louis, Missouri), defender Elizabeth Smith (Muncie, Indiana), midfielder Megan Brune (Olathe, Kansas), forward Ashley Hayes (St. Charles, Illinois), goalkeeper Skylar Brant (Plymouth, Michigan), defender Mallorie Stein (Evansville, Indiana), defender Victoria Heinrich (Lawrenceburg, Indiana), and midfielder Chelsea Morris (St. Louis, Missouri).

"We are extremely excited about our 2017 class," Schoenstein said. "We feel they can come in and make an immediate impact on our program.



Bios of Women's Soccer Signees



Lehman: A senior midfielder from Mater Dei High School (Evansville, Indiana), she was first in total points and goals scored in the SIAC an second team All-State selection, the Evansville Metro Player of the Year in 2016…two-time first team All-Conference and All-City selection…helped team to state runner-up finishes in '15 and '16…played club soccer for Sporting Southern Indiana, winning the state championship in 2013.



Juenger: A senior at Columbia High School (Columbia, Illinois), she was named to the All-Sectional soccer team in 2015 and was named to the Top Senior 20 Illinois Soccer Watch List for the class of 2017…helped team win regional championships in 2014-16…played club soccer for Sporting J.B. Marine and Lou Fusz S.C.



McCormick: A senior at Sevens High School (Rapid City, South Dakota), she was named the 2017 Attacking Player of the Year and earned second team All-State…played club soccer for Black Hills Rapids, winning state championships in 2013 and 2015…also participated in the Olympic Development Program and Midwest Regional League.



Winter: A senior at Nerinx Hall High School (Webster Groves, Missouri), she earned All-Conference honorable mention in 2016…played club soccer for J.B. Marine United winning the 2015 SLYSA League championship, as well as winning the Midwest Regional League championship in 2016 with Lou Fusz S.C.



Smith: A senior at Yorktown High School (Yorktown, Indiana), she was a four-time first team All-Conference selection…earned All-State honors and was named the Star Press Athlete of the Year as a senior…helped team win two sectional championships…played club soccer for Indiana Fire.



Brune: A senior and four-time letter winner at Olathe South High School (Olathe, Kansas), she helped her team to the 2014 Sunflower League championship, and a third-place finish in the Missouri-Kansas tournament…played club soccer for Kansas Rush, helping team win the 2014 state championship, as well as the Copa Cup in 2016.



Hayes: A senior at St. Charles North High School (St. Charles, Illinois), she earned two Academic All-Conference awards…helped team win sectional championship, two regional championships, and two conference championships…led team to championship at National Adidas High School Tournament in 2015…also helped team win Metea Valley Invite Tournament in 2015…played club soccer for Campton United SC and led team to number one ranking in Illinois.



Brant: A senior at Salem High School (Canton, Michigan), she was named All-District and All-Conference as a junior…senior season is this spring…played club soccer for the Michigan Hawks, helping team win the 2016 and 2017 Michigan State Cup, as well as 2015 Midwest Regional League division championship.



Stein: A senior at Reitz High School (Evansville, Indiana), she was a three-time All-City honoree…earned first-team All-Conference and All-Metro honors in 2015…four-time team defensive MVP…helped team win 2016 Hoosier Cup…2016 Wendy's High School Heisman…played club soccer for Sporting Southern Indiana.



Heinrich: A senior at East Central High School (St. Leon, Indiana), she is a two-time All-Conference selection, including All-District, All-County and first team All-State honors in 2015…played club soccer for Total Futbol Academy.



Morris: A senior and three-time letter winner at Oakville High School (St. Louis, Missouri)…was team captain of club team Lou Fusz S.C. where team was a state semifinalist in 2015.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department