Multiple handguns taken for evidence after arrest of former EPD officer

A former officer with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) is facing intimidation charges.

A woman called 911, saying former officer Skyler Ford had three or four guns at his home on Rosser Drive. We are told she ran out of the house when he threatened to shoot her in the head.

Deputies arrested Ford without any problems. They took two semi-automatic handguns in for evidence.

