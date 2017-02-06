Soccer Aces add quality quartet

University of Evansville’s Marshall Ray guided his men’s soccer team to a 10-win season in 2016, and the second-year head coach has already got his sights set on 2017 as he announced the signing of four student-athletes for next season.

“We are pleased to announce the first four members of our 2017 class,” Ray said. “Coaches Ian Henry and Josh Oldroyd as well as the rest of our staff continue to identify and recruit student-athletes who will help move this program closer to our goal of reaching the NCAA tournament. We are pleased with our 2016 season, but we know there is more work ahead.”

The Aces, who experienced the second-largest single-season turnaround in school history, will lose just two seniors from last season in all-conference honorees Jared Robinson and Ryan Koenig, and in their stead, Ray will bring in four players from three different countries, including a local standout in Reitz Memorial High School’s Sam Bonano.

Bonano, a three-year letterwinner, was a two-time all-state honoree and scored 47 goals to go along with 33 assists in his final two seasons. This past season, the Evansville native was named Metro Player of the Year and helped lead the Tigers to a state championship. Following the season, he was selected to play in the All-America game, which took place in Raleigh, N.C., in December.

“I’m excited that Sam made the decision to stay in town and continue his soccer career with us,” Ray said. “He is a tremendous ambassador for Memorial High School, and he continues a long tradition of Tigers becoming Aces. Sam’s work ethic and commitment to the team will make him an asset from the moment he steps on campus.”

Joining Bonano as the other American in the class is Adam Snow, who hails from Union, Ky. Snow ranks as Cooper High School’s all-time leader in goals and assists with 71 and 43, respectively. A three-time all-state honoree, he was also named a high school All-American this past fall. Snow helped his club team, Kings Hammer Academy to three state cups, and he was a member of an Olympic Development Program team that trained with Feyenoord Rotterdam, which is one of the most successful professional teams in Holland.

“Adam has had an outstanding scholastic career, and he’s been a prolific scorer at both the high school and club level in Kentucky,” Ray said. “He’s a product of Kings Hammer Soccer Club, and therefore, he’s been exposed to some of the best coaching in our region. I am confident that he will enter the collegiate game with the skill set and tactical understanding to fit into our style of play.”

After a season in which European newcomers played such a big role for the Aces, Ray looked once again to the continent for Malmö, Sweden, product Filip Johansson. After beginning his career with IF Limhamn Bukeflo 2007, he joined Lunds BK and played in the U19 Allsvenskan, the highest level in the Swedish youth system. Last season, Johansson led the team in minutes played, scoring a pair of goals and picking up 12 assists.

“Filip comes to us having played at right back for much of his career,” Ray explained. “He will provide us depth at that position, but he also has the skill set to move higher up the field in the attack. His ability to take on players and get balls into the box will give him the opportunity to compete for time next season. He has excelled at the highest youth level in Sweden, and he will be prepared for the rigors of NCAA Division I soccer.”

Wrapping up the current crop of newcomers is Sam Wilson. A native of Nelson, New Zealand, Wilson has represented his country at the U17 level, starting at left back and helping the team win the Oceania Federation World Cup qualifying tournament. On the club level, Wilson has played for Tasman United in the New Zealand Football Championship as well as Wellington Phoenix, which is the only Kiwi club playing in Australia’s A-League.

“Sam has been on campus since January, and he’s transitioned into the team, both on and off the field, with little effort. He is a left-sided player who has a very good understanding of the game. He’s impressed in our conditioning activities, and he’s also been very good in combination as we continue to train in the refurbished indoor facility. We’re looking forward to seeing Sam on the field as we start to transition outdoors.”

UE’s 2017 spring season will begin later this month.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department