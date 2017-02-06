Young tallies 16 off the bench, Irish roll over Cards

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and No. 7 Notre Dame ran past No. 12 Louisville for an 85-66 win on Monday night.

The Irish (22-3, 10-1 ACC) used a 22-4 run to turn around an early first-quarter deficit, and led by 22 points at halftime on their way to their sixth straight victory.

Lindsay Allen added 15 points and her eight assists moved her past Skylar Diggins into second place all-time at Notre Dame.

Jackie Young had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Kathryn Westbeld contributed 14 points for the Irish.

Asia Durr scored 31 points to lead Louisville (20-6, 7-4), which has lost two straight. Mariya Moore added 18 points and seven rebounds.

After missing Sunday's loss at North Carolina State, the Cardinals' second-leading scorer and top rebounder, Myisha Hines-Allen, came off the bench against the Irish, but played just one minute in the first half and did not score.

