Enlow Field track to receive million dollar upgrade

What is being called a community treasure is about to get a major upgrade.

On Monday, officials with the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) announced a new project to renovate Enlow Field. EVSC officials announced the start of the "Keep Bosse First" project, with a focus on Enlow Field.

The first part of the project will be to renovate its track, which has been in bad shape for a number of years. Despite the track's condition, students still practice on it.

But because of its condition, the school can't host track meets.

The stadium was built in 1926, and at one point, there was a talk of tearing it down. But now, the school system has decided to invest $1-million into bringing the track up to date.

"What has happened is water has seeped through the asphalt base and really destroyed that," said EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith. "So, it will be dug up and now it will actually be resituated. The curve will be slightly adjusted so that it will be a perfect track for 6 lanes and will have a state of the art surface that will last us for decades to come."

Construction on the new track will start on May 22, 2017, and will take about 90 days to complete.

The focus will then turn to renovating the stadium itself as well as its tennis complex.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.