Homeless man moves into apartment after years on the streets

From homeless to a roof over his head.

On Monday, an Evansville man moved into an apartment all of his own. Advocates for the homeless surprised Ricky Melvin with the news during a head count two weeks ago.

"I'm still trying to take it all in," Melvin explained. "I said: if you've been on those streets that long, it'll take a lot of adjusting."

Every year, the State of Indiana requires all homeless organizations to participate in the count. They do it to measure their need and apply for grants.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.