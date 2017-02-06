Survivor thankful for every day in 25 years since C-130 plane crash

25 years ago, devastating news of a C-130 military transport plane crashing into a restaurant and hotel on US 41, killing 16 people that day.

The five-member flight crew, nine people inside the Drury Inn, and two people inside of Jojo's restaurant, all lost their lives on Feb. 6, 1992.

Present day, that Jojo's is now a Denny's, the Drury is a Comfort Inn.

Life is good for Brian Foronda these days. At 46, he's a retired mortgage broker. Every day since Feb. 6, 1992, has been a gift because he thought it was gong to be his last.

The C-130 crew was practicing touch-and-go maneuvers when the aircraft stalled and fell out of the sky. Foronda had been chopping lettuce at the kitchen sink.

"I heard a loud sound and then a millisecond later, a crash," Foronda explained. "I was knocked to the ground and I don't think I ever lost consciousness, but yeah, at that moment thinking that I'm done."

Lynette Scott, a waitress, and Matt Phipps, the bus boy at the restaurant, were killed.

"There were trapped, we couldn't dig them out," Foronda said during an interview in 1992.

Foronda and Phipps were buddies. They played pick up basketball together and had been discussing the previous night's game between Duke and North Carolina.

Foronda vowed that he wouldn't leave the building without his friend, but it wasn't to be.

The bandage he wore that day covered cuts to the back of his head. The scars remain, but he doesn't need a reminder.

He thinks about the crash every day. But time has helped heal his post-traumatic stress and survivor's guilt.

"I mean I was young back then so it was easy to take things for granted, but from that moment on, I try not to," Foronda explained.

Foronda says he will do this February 6 what he does every February 6. He will call his manager from JoJo's and they'll talk about how grateful they are to be alive.

Foronda lives life to the fullest. For instance. He was at the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday.

As for touch-and-go training at Evansville Regional, the Kentucky Air National Guard stopped coming to Evansville after the crash. But airport officials say nothing has changed that would prevent military training exercises from happening on the runway.

