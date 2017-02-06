Princeton Mayor introduces youth council

Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt introduced his Youth Council at Monday's City Council meeting.

The mayor selected nine Princeton Community High School students to be on the youth council board. The students have been having meetings with the mayor since November to work together to solve community issues that relate to youth.

"I wanted to create a big impact in our community, I feel like the youth need to have a say in what's going on," said council member Chandler Weeks.

The mayor's youth council members say one of the big ideas they hope to make a reality, is a youth recreational center, where kids and teens can hold activities.

