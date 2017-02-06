Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office switching guns

The Daviess County Sheriff's office is switching weapons, going from a .40 caliber Glock to a 9mm Glock.

Most of the deputies agree the new is a better caliber, and this transition is going to mean more training opportunities for them and overall save money.

Deputy Jared Ramsey says one reason for the transition is the training value. With the current budget, the sheriff's office can purchase 14,000 rounds for the 9mm for the same price as 10,000 rounds for the guns they have now.

Ramsey says recent technological advancements have proven this gun can be better than the ones they have now depending on the test.

"The Daviess County Sheriff's Office has a high standard for our firearms competency," explained Ramsey. "State standard is you only have to qualify once a year. We qualify four times a year on top of additional training ranges and shoot house training. So we have a lot of good shooters. We are just making out shooters better."

Deputy Ramsey says the FBI, as well as Kentucky State Police, are looking at making the same transition. The news guns are expected in March.

