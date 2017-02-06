Multiple reports of slashed tires in Evansville, no suspects at this time

Evansville Police is investigating after several people had their tires slashed on Sunday.

Police say most of them happened on North Kerth Avenue, but a few on nearby streets too. And police say River City Taxi had 24 tires slashed on their taxis.

One woman says her neighbor knocked on her door early Sunday to tell her that her tire was flat, and when she started looking around, she noticed she wasn't the only person who was targeted.

"We started to walk around and see that all of our cars had slashed tires." Varunee Browder said. "My van and two trucks and the little Jetta, and all the way down there everyone had the problems with all their tires flat to the ground."

Police don't have any suspects right now, but will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.