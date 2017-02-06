Nominees for the Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week

Girls Sectional Championship weekend dominated the Tri-State high school hardwoods, as well as this week's Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominations.

Alexis Thomas, Central, scored 11 of her 16 points in the Lady Bears comeback victory over Castle.

Caroline Newland, Memorial, helped her team secure another sectional championship by scoring 18 points.

Carsen Robinson, Wood Memorial, scored a game-high 15 points in the Trojans' victory on Saturday.

Zach Hopewell, Apollo, finished Friday's game against Owensboro with 28 points in his team's 71-66 victory.

To cast your vote, download the 14 Sports App, available for free in both the iPhone and Android app stores. Voting continues until Wednesday at midnight and the winner will be announced Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.