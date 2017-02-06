Meetings, discussions continue for new lease on Gil Hodges Field

A meeting between North Gibson School Corporation and Princeton city officials about Gil Hodges Field did not go quite as planned.

City and North Gibson school officials met around 10:30 a.m. Monday to work out the lease details for Gil Hodges Field.

Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt said they were hoping to have the official lease terms and announce it at the city council meeting later that day. However, city officials said despite Monday's meeting being very productive, they still were not able to come to a complete decision.

Officials say there are changes that needed to be made, that could not be finalized until the next school board meeting in a few weeks.

Mayor Schmitt says other than a few changes, negotiations are going great.

