Henderson food truck applications available online

Applying for a mobile food truck license just got easier in Henderson.

The City of Henderson just posted the application online.

Permitted areas on city property for mobile food vendors include:

Henderson Depot Welcome Center

East End Park (Helm Street side)

Atkinson Park

John F. Kennedy Community Center

North side of Third Street between Water and North Main

Days and times vary for each location.

The annual fee for a mobile food vending license is $50. Each additional unit costs $25. According to city officials, mobile food units may also be allowed on private property if they comply with Appendix A-Zoning, Section 4.33 of the Code of Ordinances.

Applications and support materials can be returned to the City Manager's office located on the third floor of the Henderson Municipal Center, 222 First St. in downtown Henderson.

